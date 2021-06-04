Breaking…FB suspends Trump accounts for 2 years, will target politicians



















Facebook announced it is suspending Donald Trump’s accounts for two years, claiming he stoked the violence at the Capitol on January 6th. We all know that it will take no time for them to suspend him again if he does get to return to the CCP-tied platform.

This is not a guarantee they will take him back, just that they will asses in two years. Does anyone believe they will let him come back before the 2024 election? Their goal is to silence him, his agenda, and his followers.

“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly, and other markers of civil unrest,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post-Friday.

Facebook also plans to end the policy of automatically exempting politicians from certain moderation rules on its site.

Will only Republicans be moderated?

The social media giant authoritarian said on Friday that while it will still apply this “newsworthiness” exemption to certain posts it deems to be in the public interest even if they violate Facebook rules, it will no longer treat material posted by politicians any differently from what’s posted by anyone else.

The change in policy was first reported Thursday by the tech site The Verge and later confirmed by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Facebook has had a general “newsworthiness exemption” since 2016.

