Chinese military engineer mice with human lungs to test viruses



















Mengele would be so envious of the CCP and the medical professionals [Dr. Baric, University of NC, EcoHealth] who work with them. They are working with humanized mice and injecting them with viruses as we try to recover from their last virus.

Dr. Shi in China works with security level 2 -like that of a dentist’s office.

The Chinese military is engineering mice with human lungs to test viruses on them. This sounds like a bioweapon.

The mice, developed using CRISPR gene-editing technology, were mentioned in an April 2020 study. The study researched their susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness, Vanity Fair [of all publications] revealed in its bombshell investigation.

Of the study’s 23 co-authors, 11 of them worked for the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, the medical research institute for the Chinese army.

Investigators with the U.S. National Security Council, researching the origins of the pandemic, determined the mice were created in the summer of 2019.

Shi Zhengli, the Wuhan Institute of Virology ‘Bat Woman’, appears to have tested at least two novel coronaviruses on humanized mice in the last three years.

From Vanity Fair:

As they combed open sources as well as classified information, the team’s members soon stumbled on a 2015 research paper by Shi Zhengli and the University of North Carolina epidemiologist Ralph Baric proving that the spike protein of a novel coronavirus could infect human cells. Using mice as subjects, they inserted the protein from a Chinese rufous horseshoe bat into the molecular structure of the SARS virus from 2002, creating a new, infectious pathogen.

This gain-of-function experiment was so fraught that the authors flagged the danger themselves, writing, “scientific review panels may deem similar studies…too risky to pursue.” In fact, the study was intended to raise an alarm and warn the world of “a potential risk of SARS-CoV re-emergence from viruses currently circulating in bat populations.” The paper’s acknowledgments cited funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health and from a nonprofit called EcoHealth Alliance, which had parceled out grant money from the U.S. Agency for International Development. EcoHealth Alliance is run by Peter Daszak, the zoologist who helped organize the Lancet statement.

That a genetically engineered virus might have escaped from the WIV was one alarming scenario. But it was also possible that a research trip to collect bat samples could have led to infection in the field, or back at the lab.

The NSC investigators found ready evidence that China’s labs were not as safe as advertised. Shi Zhengli herself had publicly acknowledged that, until the pandemic, all of her team’s coronavirus research—some involving live SARS-like viruses—had been conducted in less secure BSL-3 and even BSL-2 laboratories.

Related

















