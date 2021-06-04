Psychiatrist gives the most racist, hateful lecture at Yale you’ve ever heard



















Editor’s Note: Before reading this, it is important to note that The United States was the first country to put the abolishment of slavery into the Constitution. We are the only ones who fought a Civil War to destroy the institution. This woman is distorting our history and she is a vile racist. If anyone is a psychopath, it’s her, not all white people.

A psychiatrist lecturing at Yale’s Child Study Center spoke about ‘unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way.’

Bari Weiss and Katie Herzog reported about a lecture given at Yale’s Child Study Center which we are summarizing here. The lecture is one of the most racist things I have ever heard.

The talk, called “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” was delivered at the Yale School of Medicine’s Child Study Center by a New York-based psychiatrist as part of Grand Rounds, an ongoing program in which clinicians and others in the field lecture students and faculty.

It’s not satire.

Here are a few quotes from the lecture:

“This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil.” (Time stamp: 6:45) “I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor.” (Time stamp: 7:17) “White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time.” (Time stamp: 17:06) “We are now in a psychological predicament, because white people feel that we are bullying them when we bring up race. They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath. We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just like sort of not a good idea.” (Time stamp 17:13) “We need to remember that directly talking about race to white people is useless because they are at the wrong level of conversation. Addressing racism assumes that white people can see and process what we are talking about. They can’t. That’s why they sound demented. They don’t even know they have a mask on. White people think it’s their actual face. We need to get to know the mask.” (Time stamp 17:54)

To say she is dangerous, divisive, and hateful is putting it mildly.

Her goal is to “unlock” the “scary” “hot mess” that is the “white mind.” She said, “white people don’t own their own white sh*t.”

Her learning objectives are:

Set up white people’s absence of empathy towards black rage as a problem.

Understand how racism is part of the mind that white mind that arose during colonialism with a series of lies around violence.

Understand how white people are psychologically dependent on black rage.

SHE THINKS ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE OUT OF THEIR MINDS

The psychiatrist, Aruna Khilanani, said what she’s teaching is “emotionally painful,” and claims she’s decoding “white.”

“White people have been out of their minds since Western colonialism. It was the worst ” and they “tell themselves they are superheroes.”

Whites think they’ve earned what they have, don’t understand equity, the mad woman states. They use the “language of equality” to destroy the truth. It’s their “psychotic word dance.”

“White people don’t know they’re wearing a mask because usually, psychopaths don’t know they’re psychopaths.” Whites invert reality, see themselves as superheroes, and their perception becomes “violence.” Whites are “bullies” and have “no self-image.” Oh, and she calls us “whitey.”

“White people have been out of their minds” since colonialism. Whites don’t own their own “dirty history.”

“White people have never made any sense,” she says.

Khilanani said we are going to have “to tear everything down” to put in “something better.” She thinks what she knows is so obvious, you have to be “f*ing crazy” not to see it.

She loves the “F” bomb, tearing down things, hating whites, and claiming if you say she’s racist it means you’re the problem. Her disrespect of her patients is sickening. The way she describes racism — all whites are racist — means you are racist no matter what, and it’s why white people can’t mourn slavery and colonialism, according to her.

Go to the site to hear the audio and check out the invite to this abominable lecture.

