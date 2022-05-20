Breaking…Hillary Agreed to Share Russia-Trump Conspiracy Tale

Hillary Clinton personally approved of sharing a false Russia-Trump conspiracy tale linking former President Trump to Russia. She knew the allegations were not vetted. This is what the manager of her 2016 campaign testified in court on Friday. He’s testifying in the trial of Michael Sussman, Hillary’s campaign lawyer.

“I discussed this with Hillary,” said former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook. “The discussion is that we have this and we want to share this with the reporter.”

She agreed to share knowing the communications about Alfa Bank were not verified.

Oh, shocker!

“Part of the purpose of going to the media was so that the reporter could vet the information and decide to print it,” he said.

Sounds irresponsible of Mook and Hillary to us. She agreed to share what could be a fake story while suggesting it was a verifiable fact.

Sussman is showing Hillary’s tweet spurred the conspiracy into the public domain:

Sussman is accused of lying to FBI General Counsel James Baker and we are to believe Mr. Baker didn’t know the story was absurd and that Mr. Sussman represented Hillary. We also must believe that Hillary didn’t know exactly what she was doing.

Related