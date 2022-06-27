Breaking…Leaked Audio of SC Dem Talking Sleepers and Drug Money

South Carolina Democrat State Rep and U.S. Senate Candidate Krystle Matthews uses racially charged language in the leaked audio below while encouraging illicit campaign tactics and sleepers in the South Carolina GOP…to run as Republicans.

Aside from unethical dirty tricks, she encourages using drug money in the clip.

Project Veritas Action published the audio of Matthews speaking to an inmate on a recorded line. On that call, Matthews used racially-charged language and encouraged dirty campaign tricks including Democrats running as Republicans for local office.

Matthews: “We need some secret sleepers. Like you need, we need them to run as the other side, even though they for our side. We need people to run as Republicans in these local elections. This is the only way you’re going to change the dynamics in South Carolina.”

Matthews: “I still got to struggle to raise money for my campaign? Where the f*** is my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money! Give me that dope boy money!”

Matthews: “S***, where the f**king dope? Where the duffle bag boys? Get you- find me somebody from your family that don’t even know you donating to my campaign and put that s*** under they names.” •

Matthews: “Honestly, these ain’t the same type of black people that I grew up around. I don’t recognize these black people. So, I black because I don’t understand the type of black that they are. Now, can I talk intelligently? Can I- I could be. Listen, I can move in all kind of circles, but I’m a n**** at heart. I love black people. I feel safest around my people. “

Matthews also encouraged other election crimes, such as stealing the signs of opponents. “We need some folks that can wear all black at night and take they f****** yard signs down when they- when they sleeping,” she said.

Listen:

If not available, it’s here:

BREAKING: Leaked Call With Inmate Reveals SC Democrat State Rep & Senate Candidate @kmforsenate Calling For “#SecretSleepers” to Infiltrate @SCGOP; Advocates For ILLEGALLY Funding Campaign with “Dope Money” “We can flip some sh*t from the inside out.” pic.twitter.com/fbaUOTEXNJ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 26, 2022

Related