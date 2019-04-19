Breaking…Nadler Subpoenas Unredacted Report & All Evidence

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) on Friday issued a subpoena to compel the Department of Justice to turn over special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report and all the millions of documents that constitute the underlying evidence.

After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the Democrats will continue to hound the President, perhaps even impeach him.

Attorney General William Barr has offered key congressional leaders access to a version of the report with less redaction, and the DOJ laid out a process for a dozen top Hill leaders from both parties, as well as select staff, to see that version of the report in secure reading rooms over the next couple of weeks.

Barr, has explained to Nadler that he is prohibited by laws, regulations and longstanding department practice from revealing some of the underlying evidence in the report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

BREAK THE LAW BECAUSE NADLER WANTS IT

That isn’t good enough for Nadler who insists on breaking the law. He didn’t feel that way when it involved Bill Clinton.

NADLER’S STATEMENT

I have issued a subpoena to the Department of Justice for the full version of the Mueller report and the underlying evidence. The Department is required to comply with that subpoena by May 1,” Nadler said in a statement.

“I am open to working with the Department to reach a reasonable accommodation for access to these materials, however, I cannot accept any proposal which leaves most of Congress in the dark, as they grapple with their duties of legislation, oversight and constitutional accountability,” he added.

“My committee needs and is entitled to the full version of the report and the underlying evidence consistent with past practice. The redactions appear to be significant. We have so far seen none of the actual evidence that the special counsel developed to make this case. Even the redacted version of the report outlines serious instances of wrongdoing by President Trump and some of his closest associates. It now falls to Congress to determine the full scope of that alleged misconduct and to decide what steps we must take going forward.”

REP. DOUG COLLINS RESPONDS

Nadler only skimmed the report he has and now he wants all the material. This is pure partisanship.

Yesterday, Chairman Nadler held a press conference to admit he’d only skimmed the report. Now — less than 24 hours after its release — he’s rushing to subpoena material that, by law, can’t be shared outside @TheJusticeDept. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/XZhplwZTT1 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 19, 2019