Nick Sandmann’s Lawyer Sues NBC/MSNBC for $275 Million

Nick Sandmann’s lawyer Lin Wood filed lawsuits for $275 million against NBC and MSNBC today in federal court in Kentucky. The lawsuit is similar to that already filed against CNN and The Washington Post.

These lawsuits are very important and will hopefully protect future victims of the press.

The lawsuit alleges that “NBC Universal attacked Nicholas by relying heavily on biased and unreliable sources without conducting any reasonable investigation of the circumstances surrounding the January 18 incident.”

“NBC Universal’s attacks on Nicholas included at least fifteen (15) defamatory television broadcasts, six (6) defamatory online articles, and many tweets falsely accusing Nicholas and his Covington Catholic High School (“CovCath”) classmates of racists acts, including among other things, engaging in racist conduct by instigating a threatening confrontation with several African American men (“the Black Hebrew Israelites”) and subsequently instigating a threatening confrontation with Native Americans who were allegedly in the midst of prayer during the Indigenous Peoples March at the National Mall when Nicholas confronted them, during which NBC Universal asserted Nicholas assaulted both the Black Hebrew Israelites and Native American political activist Phillips.”

The lawsuit states further that NBC Universal created a false narrative of a “hate crime” committed by Nicholas. They refused to acknowledge that they did anything wrong and continued the false narrative for over a week. They continued to accuse Nicholas of “racist behavior.

They even had “white supremacy” panels.

Today, Nicholas Sandmann sued NBC & MSNBC for defamation in federal court in Kentucky seeking accountability for false accusations. Nicholas did not instigate a hate crime or engage in racist conduct. Complaint available @ToddMcMurtry. #ReformOurMedia — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) May 1, 2019

Washington Post, CNN, and now NBC/MSNBC. The journey for justice for Nicholas Sandmann & for media accountability continues. More to follow. False accusers should not rest easy. https://t.co/hlF8dVvdqo — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) May 1, 2019