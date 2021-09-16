News-channel asks for info on unvaccinated dying from COV, gets over 182,000 anti-vax responses so far

















Fully vaccinated people are dying from COVID. A Public Health England report released September 3rd confirmed that 70% of Covid-19 deaths since February 2021 had been among the vaccinated population, The Exposé UK reports.

Reports like that are ignored as our government pushes ahead with mandatory vaccination.

WXYZ TV Channel 7 in Detroit, USA, fishing for propaganda, asked their viewers on their Facebook Page to direct message them if they lost a loved one due to COVID-19 after they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

People who have been silenced spoke out. We suspect the Detroit channel didn’t expect this reaction.

Related















