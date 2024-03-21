Breaking…NY AG Prepares to Seize Trump Properties Monday

Newsmax reported that New York’s attorney general has moved to enact a judgment to seize Donald Trump’s golf course and estate in Westchester on Monday. She will possibly seize 40 Wall Street as well. She can seize anything he owns. The deadline for Mr. Trump to pay a half-billion-dollar bond in cash is up on Monday. He must pay for the so-called honor of appealing a corrupt case. Additionally, there is a huge fine daily.
She can seize his bank accounts mid-election.
If James sells the properties, he would never get them back. He’d be the only victim. James might not be able to sell because there are mortgages involved.
New Yorkers live in a corrupt communist state where the Constitution has no value. James wants to bankrupt Donald Trump mid-election.
The governor assures all business people that this won’t happen to them but forgets to add it won’t as long as they toe the line.
Vivek Ramaswamy calls for Letitia James to be disbarred:
“The 8th Amendment was designed to protect against excessive fines or bail imposed to achieve unjust ends. Letitia James’ crusade against Trump fits that to a tee. She should be disbarred.”pic.twitter.com/oGcAzv4FbD
— Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) March 21, 2024
James is saber-rattling.
“[New York A.G. Letitia James] is saber-rattling. She’s trying to look tough. She’s trying to prove that she is important in the conversation.”
— Matthew Whitaker on Letitia James threatening to seize Donald Trump’s properties@MattWhitaker46 @BiancaDLGarza pic.twitter.com/Z5gnIrieaa
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 21, 2024
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Is anyone surprised that democrats steal citizens money?
They are doing it, because they can, unless there are some last minute heroics from courts.
If this stands, then the way to block an appeal for justice becomes a matter making an appeal financially impossible.
I would hope that at least one supreme court justice would order a stay on the constitutional basis of the prohibition of excessive fines.
When people like judges and prosecutors use lawfare, they should not receive immunity for their actions.
I don’t see how a law can legally be made which blocks someone from appealing a verdict. Someone needs to step forward and stop this seizure.
Shame on the American people for allowing the country to get this corrupt. We don’t deserve a Patriot like Trump.
Your contention appears to be to blame the victim. Insidious evil people are attacking all of us. t is not the attack that is our fault, but if in the end we do not respond as necessary.
How can the people be blamed when the normal checks and balances have in secret been compromised. Example, if evil people with money secretly get control of a corporation, how is that the fault of all the other stockholders who could not control the market to prevent the purchase.
What concern me most, though, is you approach discourages people from actin when the already feel that they have no control. Instead we should be educating people about what they can do and how to get started doing it.
LaLa, are you an active member of the Republican Party. Have you helped find and then supported good candidates not only for public office but for positions in the party?
American in general have trusted people they elected. If those people deceived them to get elected and then act badly how is that the fault of the deceived?
All the people would be much better off if the people who do not understand who they’re voting for did not not vote at all.
That’s unfortunately most people.
I don’t blame Trump one bit. I blame the lazy citizens who elect these politicians and then do nothing when they find they are corrupt. Where are the protests? Democrats protest for what they want. Don’t you worry about what I do. I try to inform and educate the ignorant masses to stand up and fight.
They keep reelecting the same damn bums. Are you kidding me?
There were plenty of powerful reasons in recent years to warn people against voting for the left. The dems are ruining their city and state, which should have been enough reason. This lady ran on a get Trump platform, not a reduce crime platform. It appears she is a supporter of crime, since she also practices it.