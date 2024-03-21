Grifter Joe Launches A $5.8 Billion College Loan Giveaway

Grifter Biden bragged today that the Supreme Court did “not stop him” from canceling student loans with taxpayer dollars. He’s “happy” to break the law.

He said that if we were not able to take taxpayer money to pay off student debt, it would be an “assault on democracy,” even as he assaults democracy and ignores an independent third branch of government.

Speaking at the Julian Dixon Library in Culver City, California, he noted that while the Supreme Court initially halted his student debt giveaway program, their ruling “didn’t stop him.”

“Early in my term, I announced a major plan to provide millions of working families with debt relief for their college student debt. Tens of millions of people in debt were literally about to have their debts canceled. But my MAGA Republican friends in Congress, elected officials, and special interests stepped in and sued us. The Supreme Court blocked it, but that didn’t stop me.”

The Supreme Court found his giveaway with taxpayer money unconstitutional. It takes funds from those who didn’t take out the loans to pay off those who took the loans out.

Biden is canceling $5.8 billion in student loan debt for 78,000 borrowers working in the public sector, bringing his total write-offs to $143.6 billion.

The move is clearly an effort to buy off voters. This is how communists take over a country. They promise people the world and give away benefits that are unsustainable until they have sole power. In the end, everybody suffers.

The national debt has passed $34.5 trillion.

In February, the government paid 63% of income tax revenue towards the interest on the debt without paying any of the debt. Income tax represents half the revenue the government takes in.

The service workers who are receiving this giveaway make 40% more than their counterparts in the private sector.

