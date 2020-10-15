NBC News says new report of Biden influence peddling with China is ‘dubious’

NBC ‘News’ brought in Hallie Jackson to discredit the latest NY Post story alleging Hunter Biden and his family sold influence to Chinese communists. Ms. Jackson made three claims.

First, Ms. Jackson called the NY Post a tabloid. The NY Post is not a tabloid. It’s a legitimate newspaper.

Secondly, Jackson claimed that the story is ‘so dubious’ that Facebook and Twitter censored the story. That’s absurd since neither FB nor Twitter has presented proof that it’s a “dubious” accounting. Twitter is no longer even saying that. They are claiming it’s private information, and they won’t allow the sharing of private information. That is an admission that the information came from Hunter’s laptop.

Big Tech and MSM are working hand-in-glove to obliterate the right to free speech, especially if you aren’t supporting Biden. That’s clear!

Lastly, Jackson cites the Washington Post as claiming ‘some intelligence experts’ — anonymous –say this NY Post story bears the ‘hallmarks of a disinformation campaign.’ These are probably the same ‘intelligence experts’ that accused Trump of colluding with Russia to beat Hillary Clinton.

Watch:

Hallie Jackson assigned to STRANGLE the @nypost stories on Hunter Biden. It has the hallmarks of a disinformation campaign?? pic.twitter.com/ZNStAhsx7L — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 15, 2020

CHINA BIDENS

The NY Post story tying Hunter to influence-peddling in China includes emails from his laptop. It shows that he took millions from companies with “expectations.” The corrupt officials that Hunter worked with are tied to China’s military and intelligence.

Fox News is also reporting the story and has copies of the documents exposing influence peddling.

The information is true and the media is lying to you.