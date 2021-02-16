Breaking…Trump statement on ‘dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack’ Mitch









Donald Trump issued a statement today on Save America 45. In the statement he called out Mitch McConnell who brutally condemned him at the conclusion of the impeachment trial.

The former president called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said in the statement. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

Trump concluded, “This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third-rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future!”

McConnell deserved that. When he voted to acquit the former president, he made a point of eviscerating him.

“There is no question former President Trump bears moral responsibility,” McConnell wrote Monday in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal of the riot. “His supporters stormed the Capitol because of the unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world’s largest megaphone. His behavior during and after the chaos was also unconscionable, from attacking Vice President Mike Pence during the riot to praising the criminals after it ended.”

