Breaking! Tulsi Gabbard sues mean girl Hillary Clinton

Tulsi Gabbard has filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton for smearing her as a “Russian asset.” Hillary has gotten away with smearing people for decades. She attacked Bernie in a new film about herself and during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. She continually claims the President is a Russian agent. Finally, someone is doing something about it.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday for allegedly defaming her by suggesting the Hawaii congresswoman is a “Russian asset.”

Clinton’s false assertions were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi’s campaign,” says the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Clinton, who was the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, had said in an interview that an unnamed Democratic presidential candidate was “the favorite of the Russians.” She did not mention Gabbard by name.

We all knew who she meant.

But Clinton’s spokesman, Nick Merrill, said, “If the nesting doll fits,” when asked if she had been referring to Gabbard, who has served in the Army National Guard.

Merrill later said in a tweet that Clinton was referring to the Republican Party grooming Gabbard, and not the Russians — whose iconic products include so-called nesting dolls.