Breaking…FBI Took Trump’s Passport in Raid

M Dowling
During the raid at Mar-a-Lago, it appears the FBI grabbed Donald Trump’s passport. That is according to Donald Trump posting on Truth Social. He has not been charged with a crime. Are they planning to charge him soon? This is very banana republic. They better have a good excuse.


