Unreported News BOMBSHELLS after the Mar-a-Lago Raid

By Mark Schwendau

In recent days investigative journalist Paul Sperry has made some truly BOMBSHELL posts of news that is not being reported by the mainstream (aka FAKE News media). Sperry is a former D.C. bureau chief for Investor’s Business Daily, Hoover Institution media fellow, and author of several books, including the bestseller “INFILTRATION.”

The first post-Sperry made to social media that got widespread attention was:

“DEVELOPING: Sources say the FBI agents and officials who were involved in the raid on former President Trump’s homework in the same CounterIntelligence Division of the FBI that investigated Trump in the Russiagate hoax and are actively under criminal investigation by Special Counsel John Durham for potentially abusing their power investigating Trump in the Russian fraud and therefore have a potential conflict of interest and should have been RECUSED from participating in this supposed ‘espionage’ investigation at Mar-a-Lago.”

That post as well as several others, got Sperry kicked off Twitter which should help Elon Musk make his legal case that the social media giant lacks more value with each new suspension of somebody trying to expose the truth in this country.

Twitter suspended journalist Paul Sperry after he made several tweets about last week’s FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where 30+ agents spent 9 hours rifling through the former president’s private office, Melania Trump’s closet, and a storeroom, to eventually take 15 boxes of material they could have taken back in June of this year but opted not to for reasons unexplained.

Some of Sperry’s other tweets included:

“DEVELOPING: Investigators reportedly met back in June w Trump & his lawyers in Mar-a-Lago storage rm to survey docs & things seemed copasetic but then FBI raids weeks later. Speculation on Hill FBI had PERSONAL stake & searching for classified docs related to its #Spygate scandal.”

Sperry tweeted a list of:

“Conflicted DOJ officials briefed on the Mar-a-Lago raid:

NICHOLAS McQUAID: worked with Hunter Biden’s and Michael Sussmann’s criminal attorneys.

LISA MONACO: Obama aide implicated in Russiagate.

MAGGIE GOODLANDER: wife of top Biden aide Jake Sullivan, implicated in Russiagate.”

And added this humorous tweet:

“CNN is admonishing reporters not to call the FBI raid of Trump’s home a ‘raid,’ but instead to term it as a ‘judge-approved search.’”

The more we learn of the dark connections behind the Mar-a-Lago raid of a week ago, the more this entire dark episode of American history stinks to high Heaven! This latest report reveals some of those FBI agents who raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home should have been recused because of their connections to and an investigation regarding past malfeasance related to the Russiagate hoax.

The judge who signed off on the search warrant, Magistrate Judge Bruce W. Reinhart, has a past whereby he should have recused himself from the Mar-a-Lago legal proceedings of the FBI for multiple reasons.

Attorney Alina Habba for former President Trump called out the judge who signed off on the search warrant of his Mar-a-Lago resort. She demands to know why this same judge recused himself in a case surrounding Hillary Clinton just this June.

“They needed a little drama, so they throw this out there. They go to the judge that had recused himself in my Hillary case a month ago,” said Habba during an appearance on Fox News Friday. “I would like to know why he recused himself in that case, but then he was able to sign this warrant. I want to know that.”

President Trump is suing Clinton and other prominent Democrats over their role in promoting what he calls the “Russian Collusion Delusion.” Judge Bruce W. Reinhart recused himself from that case just six weeks before giving the green light to the FBI to raid President Trump’s Florida home.

Magistrate Judge Reinhart also has a past with the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile scandal that surfaced in Florida years ago. Back then, he represented associates of serial Jeffrey Epstein. As part of that 2007 case, Reinhart was named in a lawsuit brought by attorney Bradley Edwards on behalf of two of the Palm Beach financier Epstein’s young accusers.

In Edwards’ filing, the claim was made federal prosecutors violated the rights of these young accusers by not telling them a plea deal had been approved, which allowed Epstein to plead guilty to state prostitution charges to avoid federal prosecution. Research seemingly shows that the case was dismissed from the court without explanation.

In the filing, attorney Edwards claimed attorney Reinhart used his position as a federal prosecutor to curry favor with Epstein. After that, when Reinhart left the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he immediately “joined Epstein’s payroll” by representing the politically-connected financier’s pilots and women who were accused of helping him recruit underage teenagers for sex said the lawsuit.

Some are now demanding FBI Director Christopher Wray be asked for more details about the relationship between the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and attorney Bruce Reinhart.

Taking a play from the liberals’ playbook whereby they released the home addresses of some Supreme Court justices to the public, unknown conservatives of the right released the Palm Beach address of Magistrate Judge Brue Reinhart online after the Mar-a-Lago raid he authorized.

It has also been reported at least two of the FBI agents seen in the Mar-a-Lago compound during the raid have been identified by name also.

Another BOMBSHELL piece of news was released by one of President Trump’s attorneys over the weekend by way of the New York Times as follows:

“Trump had an intermediary send a message to a Justice Department official to send to (AG) Garland, including that he’d heard people around the country are upset with the search. ‘The country is on fire,’ read the message. ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’”

Of course, lefty liberals took this as either a “veiled threat” or “cryptic message,” depending on how deeply they suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) but the truth of the matter is President Trump has a proven track record of caring about America and its people where the left does not.

It was reported a person close to the former president reached out to a Justice Department official to give AG Garland the message before his press conference. This was a presser where he confessed to signing off on authorization of the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago. It is still not clear why the AG signed off on it or if President Trump’s message reached him before his presser, where he did not take questions.

President Trump knows that the judge and FBI agents of this fiasco are just pawns of the globalist elites and want no harm to come to any of them. He does not want his supporters to troll them at their homes or do any harm to them or their property. Trump and others who support him are calling for more Federal whistleblowers to come forward from the DOJ and FBI to blow this charade wide open!

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Attributed to Edmund Burke but origin unknown.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

