Joe Biden’s miraculous win in Maricopa County

In Maricopa County, Joe Biden, who can’t draw a crowd of twenty, nearly doubled the much-regaled votes Barack Obama won in 2008.

The margin of victory in Arizona is only 13,000 votes, and Trump won the state by over 90,000 votes in 2016.

The Arizona election integrity hearing on Monday should be fascinating. Too bad the media won’t report it.

Arizona.🗳️ This one is easy. Joe Biden got 1,040,774 votes in Maricopa County. Barack Obama got 542,206 votes in 2008. Let that sink in. Now consider the current Biden margin of victory in AZ is less than 13K votes. Trump won the state by over 90K votes in 2016. Okay, sure. pic.twitter.com/eDy0bTO7Zu — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 27, 2020

Marissa Hamilton of Strong Communities came up with some other miraculous calculations in Maricopa in her analysis.

Biden and Trump tied in Layton Lakes and Varney Park. In the two tied precincts, all down-ballot races in scope were won by Republicans except the U.S. Senate.

There are 3 precincts where GOP won all down-ballot races in scope, including the US Senate, but Trump allegedly lost the Presidential race.

There are 10 precincts where the GOP won all down-ballot races in scope but the US Senate and Presidential races.

There is not a single precinct where Dems won all down-ballot races but lost the Presidential race. The vote difference combined in all 15 Precincts referenced was 997, with Biden winning 25,061 and Trump ending with 24,064.

Basement Biden’s win is truly miraculous. He’s such a devout abortion-loving Catholic — perhaps then Pope will canonize him and make him the first living saint.