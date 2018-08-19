Brennan Spied on Trump Campaign But Still Admits There’s No Evidence of a Crime

This happened in the United States of America. A spy chief spied on the Trump campaign without any evidence of a crime.

John Brennan has hyperbolically accused the President of the United States of treason. His non-stop hysterical rants could be tied to the fact that he initiated the Russia-Trump investigation without any constitutional basis for it.

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Guiliani told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that Brennan peddled Spygate to Harry Reid and it went to Congress from there.

Brennan launched the probe and saw to it that the FBI, Congress and the public knew about it and bought into it.

Rudy mentioned Brennan peddling the dossier:

BRENNAN ADMITTED SUNDAY THAT HE STILL HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF A CRIME

Brennan thinks the President colluded. That’s not a crime! He’s basically admitting he doesn’t know of any crimes Trump committed. BRENNAN is the one who launched this probe and he did it without evidence of a crime.

There is far more evidence of collusion between the FBI, Hillary’s campaign, Christopher Steele, and the Russians. Where’s Sessions on this?

Rudy discusses Brennan saying he doesn’t know if there is a crime :

In the next clip, Brennan makes his comments about collusion, not obstruction:

THE IDEA OF SPYGATE BEGAN WITH ESTONIA AND BRENNAN

Brennan began a massive spy operation against U.S. citizens — a political campaign — knowing there was NO EVIDENCE OF A CRIME. He used his role as spy chief to serve as an arm of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Former CIA director and Communist John Brennan has taken credit for initiating the Russia-Trump investigation. Kimberly Strassel confirmed his role in an article at the Wall Street Journal. Redacted FISA documents also describe Brennan’s role.

In May 2017, Brennan explained that he became “aware of intelligence and information about contacts between Russian officials and U.S. persons.” The CIA can’t investigate U.S. citizens, but he made sure that “every information and bit of intelligence” was “shared with the bureau,” meaning the FBI. This information, he said, “served as the basis for the FBI investigation.”

Strassel said her sources told her Brennan was overstating his role, nonetheless, the former adviser to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, saw himself in the leadership role in pressuring the FBI to act.

The only evidence so far as can be determined from the FISA documents, is the outlandish dossier. Allegedly, the probe began with a conversation George Papadopoulos had with the Australian ambassador, but the dossier was key.

THE INFORMATION CAME FROM FOREIGN POWERS HE ENLISTED

John Brennan colluded with foreign powers to gather intel (gossip) to launch the idea of Spygate. He enlisted then-senator Harry Reid to get it off the ground and to Congress.

An article in the Guardian in mid-July provides more proof that Brennan colluded with foreign powers in a massive political espionage scheme. It was aimed at defeating Donald Trump. The Guardian framed it as a righteous act, but the facts they list suggest otherwise.

The idea began with Estonia. The Estonians, afraid that Trump would abandon NATO, planted the first seeds of a potential espionage plot in 2016. It was a flaky idea but, for Brennan, it was an opportunity. He then fed the information to Congress. After that, it turned up on the front pages of the NY Times.

The pro-Islam director Brennan was infuriated with General Flynn who planned to shake things up and had voiced concerns about radical Islam. Brennan was willing to do anything to stop Trump and his team. He was also interviewing to be Hillary’s CIA chief.

HARRY REID GOT THE PHONY INTEL TO CONGRESS

Brennan secured Harry Reid’s help in getting the story to Congress.

In a late August briefing, he told the Senate minority leader that Russia was trying to help Mr. Trump win the election and that Trump advisers might be colluding with Russia. [There is still no evidence and there was none then]

On cue and within a few days of the briefing, Strassel writes, Mr. Reid wrote a letter to Mr. Comey, which of course became public immediately.

“The evidence of a direct connection between the Russian government and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign continues to mount,” wrote Mr. Reid, going on to float Team Clinton’s Russians-are-helping-Trump theory. Mr. Reid publicly divulged at least one of the allegations contained in the infamous Steele dossier, insisting that the FBI use “every resource available to investigate this matter.”

The Gang of Eight was then briefed by Brennan.

Fusion GPS followed up by briefing their allies.