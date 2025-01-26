Brennan Spreads Anti-Tulsi Propaganda on MSNBC

John Brennan, the worst thing that ever happened to the CIA, is back on cable trying to sabotage the administration. He recently lost his security clearance for lying with fifty other spies about the Hunter laptop being Russian disinformation. It’s pretty serious to lie about a leader of another nation to influence a US election.

Brennan:

“Again, it’s the President’s daily brief, but also the role that the Director of National Intelligence, Director CIA,” Brennan said, “play in order to ensure that the people who have to make that this, those decisions in estuary council have are fully informed about what the reality is, what the intelligence is, what our intelligence gaps are, and if they withhold things, or if they skew things, it really is going to be detrimental.”

Host, Michael Steele:

“Real quick, before we let you go, Director, do those agency heads have in that moment you’re describing in that room? Have that realization that wait a minute, that’s not what we told you. I mean, in other words, how does that coordination come on, become undone when the person who’s putting the final brief has skewed the information?”

Brennan:

“Well, I like to think that, you know, Secretary of State Rubio is very familiar with the intelligence profession and is going to be speaking up because you have the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, and others who are going to be there. So you want to make sure, again, that you have people who are informed, but also people who want to know the truth, right, people, and not just people who want to give President Trump what he wants to hear that is so, so dangerous. And none of the six presidents that I work for ever wanted the intelligence community to give them what they wanted. They wanted the intelligence community to give them what they needed, and then they can make the appropriate policy decisionss taken into account with what the intelligence says.”

John Brennan, still salty from having his security clearance revoked by Trump for lying to the American people about the Hunter laptop to help Biden win election — — rails against Tulsi Gabbard because she could “skew” information and only “give to President Trump what he… pic.twitter.com/RrHBJyK2Ns — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 26, 2025

Opinion

Ironically, the man who lied about the Hunter laptop is worried about Tulsi Gabbard not telling the President the truth. Tulsi has never given anyone the idea that she’s anyone’s lackey.

The man who lied to Congress is worried about Tulsi.

John Ratcliffe’s View

As John Ratcliffe and President Trump believe, Brennan was the worst thing that happened to the CIA.

In his first interview as CIA director, John Ratcliffe pledged to depoliticize the agency, criticizing former CIA Director John Brennan’s tenure as a key source of politicization and inefficiency within the intelligence community, Breitbart reported.

“It would be fair to say his tenure was one of the worst things that has ever happened to the agency,” Ratcliffe said. He said the CIA’s “core mission” is to produce objective intelligence.

“There are challenges within the intelligence community and skepticism,” Ratcliffe said. “The American people saw … the FBI misuse intelligence authorities and the politicization of intelligence under Brennan. Restoring public confidence is a top priority.”

He claimed Brennan’s efforts to “modernize” the CIA were driven by a “social justice agenda” that prioritized political considerations over merit-based performance.

It directed the CIA away from the mission.

Ratcliffe also mentioned Brennan’s past support of the Communist Party candidate. [Brennan voted for a Soviet-tied Communist, Gus Hall, to become the head of the CIA anyway?]

As Ratcliffe said, Brennan moved the agency from apolitical intelligence gathering and analysis.

General Tata on Brennan as a Clear and Present Danger

Retired Army Brigadier General Anthony Tata says revoking Communist John Brennan’s security clearance was the right move by President Trump.

The general said he should never have had the security clearance.

That was in 2018, and Brennan got his security clearance back.

He called Brennan an embarrassment to the intelligence community. The general went through a litany of errors and lies by the former CIA director. When he was station chief, Brennan “messed up” but he “moved up”.

Brennan supports the overthrow of this President. That alone, Tata said, is enough evidence right there to get rid of him.

“I’ve made my feelings known about Mr. Brennan. I think most Americans look at our national intelligence experts as being above politics,” Kennedy said. “Mr. Brennan has demonstrated that that’s not the case. He’s been totally political. I think I called him a butthead, and I meant it. I think he’s given the national intelligence community a bad name.”

“John Brennan is a clear and present danger and a threat to this nation,” Tata concluded. “He supports the overthrow of this particular president. And he needed to have his access to information revoked.”

