Brennan to Obama: Hillary to tie Trump to Russia to distract from ‘private email server’

DNI Ratcliffe declassified more of former CIA Director John Brennan’s notes today and they provide further evidence that Hillary concocted the Russia-Trump probe.

It seems Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia. He described it as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has learned.

Officials referred the matter to the FBI for potential investigative action. The notes in Brennan’s hand were sent to Congress. Brennan’s notes were written after he briefed Obama.

“We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan notes read. “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service,” Brennan’s notes read.

The notes state “on 28 of July.” In the margin, Brennan writes “POTUS,” but that section of the notes is redacted.

“Any evidence of collaboration between Trump campaign + Russia,” the notes read.

The notes are redacted, except in the margins, which reads: “JC,” “Denis,” and “Susan.” [Comey, McDonough, Rice?]

Brennan has been a vicious critic of Donald Trump’s and he’s a former communist.

This comes after last week’s revelation.

In September 2016, U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral on Hillary Clinton purportedly approving “a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections” in order to distract the public from her email scandal.

That referral was sent to then-FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok:

“This memorandum contains sensitive information that could be source revealing. It should be handled with particular attention to compartmentation and need-to-know. To avoid the possible compromise of the source, any investigative action taken in response to the information below should be coordinated in advance with Chief Counterintelligence Mission Center, Legal,” the memo, which was sent to Comey and Strzok, read. “It may not be used in any legal proceeding—including FISA applications—without prior approval.

“Per FBI verbal request, CIA provides the below examples of information the CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell has gleaned to date,” the memo continued. ““An exchange [REDACTED] discussing US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public form her use of a private email server.”

Last week, under oath, Former FBI Director James Comey couldn’t remember anything of importance, like what he knew about the primary source for the dossier being a Russian spy they investigated for two years.

“I don’t remember any information reaching me about the source for Steele.”

Newly declassified records show the FBI Russia team knew as early as Dec 2016 the primary source for the Steele dossier was the subject of a 2009 FBI probe into his possible spying for Russia. the probe continued until 2011.