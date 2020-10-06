Texas grand jury indicts Netflix for pedophile porn film – Cuties

A Texas Grand Jury indicted Netflix for ‘knowingly’ promoting material in the film “Cuties” which depicts “the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age.”

The film exploits eleven-year-old actresses performing erotic dancing while scantily dressed. It’s pedophilia porn.

Representative Matt Schaefer posted the indictment on his Facebook page this afternoon, also tweeting it out.

On October 6, 2020, in Tyler County, Texas a Grand Jury indicted Netflix for ‘knowingly’ promoting material in the film “Cuties” which depicts “the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

