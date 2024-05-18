Brent Bozell IV Gets 45 Months in J6 case, prosecutors wanted 11

Federal prosecutors sought eleven years in prison and a terrorism charge against Brent Bozell IV, who was sentenced to nearly four years in the Jan. 6 case.

Brent Bozell IV is accused of smashing two windows (valued under $3,000), allowing the mob to storm into the building.

Brent Bozell IV is the son of Media Research Center founder and the grandson of the speechwriter Joe McCarthy, who was William F. Buckley’s brother-in-law. He was the ghostwriter of Barry Goldwater’s “The Conscience of a Conservative.”Judge John Bates sentenced Bozell IV to 45 months in prison and $4,727 in restitution Friday. Bates thought Bozell’s actions fit the definition of the terrorism enhancement statute but didn’t feel comfortable labeling him a domestic terrorist.

Bates said, noting that while Bozell busted windows that let the mob breach the building and joined the mob as it overtook multiple police lines, his conduct wasn’t “meaningfully violent,” and he didn’t cause any physical harm to officers. Still, he previously found that Bozell was “leaning toward the officers with his head down” and “forcibly” made contact with officers as the mob charged a police line. He also found that Bozell repeatedly lied on the stand about his conduct.

Bates condemned the rioters.

“Not for a moment should January 6 rioters be considered true patriots,” Bates, a George W. Bush appointee, said. “They’re not political prisoners. They’re not hostages.”

Bates said that the Jan. 6 rioters are now facing the consequences of their actions based on a fair, unbiased, even application of the law.

Too bad Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and some of the pro-Hamas rioters face no consequences. Most have their records expunged in the new upside-down United States.

Bozell apologized for his actions in court. He expressed concern about the “stain” he had left on his family.

BRENT BOZELL III WAS ANGRY

Brent Bozell said the “judgment” against his son “is a complete travesty.” He said he believed Judge John Bates is fair and a good man, but not this judgment. Bozell Sr. talked about the horrendous violence and damage of Antifa and BLM in 2020.

“The damage was estimated at over $1.2 billion – the highest in history. And yet there was no outrage from the Justice Department. Instead, silence. Tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands of crimes, will never be prosecuted. In New York, the city is paying rioters $13 million for arresting them,” Bozell wrote.

Bozell said his son believed the election was stolen. He’s not political, and his only organized involvement was praying the rosary for America with a local church group.

“He accepted responsibility for those offenses, as well as other minor ancillary charges,” Bozell said. “But when he would not plead guilty to the charge of obstruction – as unconstitutional a charge as there ever was, and one which is about to be tossed out by the Supreme Court – the Biden Justice Department unloaded. Two and a half years after he was charged, on the eve of his trial, suddenly, the “Justice” Department found he’d “assaulted” a policeman when his body possibly momentarily brushed the officer. For this, my son has now been sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Overcharging: Terrorism Charges for Conservatives

“But that is not all. After his conviction, the “Justice” Department tried relentlessly but unsuccessfully to pin a terrorism enhancement charge on him, thus equating my son, whose most serious crime ever was a traffic offense, to Osama bin Laden. This was not a pursuit of justice by a prosecution governed by principle. In Biden’s America, justice has no home if you are on the right.”

“This was a political prosecution because my son, Leo Brent Bozell IV, carries his father’s name, and his father is a known conservative leader supporting President Trump in 2024. This is just one more way the Biden administration is trying to shut down the conservative movement in America. But in this case, they failed. I love my son and will be more outspoken than ever. The criminal investigation into this corrupt Justice Department is long overdue.”

I truly believe Judge John Bates is a fair judge, and a good man, but today's judgment against my son is a complete travesty. In 2020, America was in flames as Antifa and BLM set fire to city after city – Seattle, Minneapolis, Portland, New York, St. Louis, Los Angeles,… — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) May 17, 2024



Eleven years and a domestic terrorism charge is insane. Even three years to someone who has never committed a crime is gross overcharging. He bumped into an officer. In New York, illegal aliens who beat up police officers get six months or a year.

