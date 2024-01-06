Brett Weinstein on Global Deaths & The Great Tragedy of History

Tucker Carlson asked Brett Weinstein how many deaths he expects from the global COVID-19 vaccine, and was left stunned by his response.

“Here’s what we know,” Weinstein said. “Joseph Fraiman and his colleagues, including Peter Doshi, did an evaluation of Pfizer’s own safety data from its safety trials. Now, these trials were absurdly short. In fact, Pfizer only allowed one month before it vaccinated its controls, and made it impossible to detect further harm. And what they found was a one in 800 rate of serious adverse event. This is not minor stuff.

This is serious harm to health. One in 800 per shot. That’s not per person, per shot one 800 rate, which in one month – that suggests a very, a very high mortality risk, and in fact, we saw mortality in the safety trials.

“What happens over the long term, we’ve certainly seen such a range of pathologies that have crippling effects on people’s health that I shudder to think how many people have actually…”

Tucker said he’s “not a math genius, but one and 800 shots times billions is a lot of people.”

Weinstein continued. “I was recently at a conference in Romania on the Covid crisis, and so there was a lot of work trying to unpack what we actually understand, and I saw a credible estimate of something like 17 million deaths globally from this technology (mRNA).

Tucker was stunned in disbelief.

“Well,” Weinstein replied, “when you scale up to billions, it’s not hard to reach a number like that with a technology that’s that dangerous.

Tucker said, “That’s like the death of the global war.” Weinstein agreed and called it a great tragedy of history.

via The Liberty Daily

