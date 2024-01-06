Donors’ Choice Nikki Haley Is Bad for the Working Man

The story of the soaring poll numbers for Nikki Haley is not very believable. Haley is allegedly soaring and will beat Biden handily in the general. That’s the line we’re fed by the media and the establishment. Here are the latest from Five Thirty Eight:

She is not beating Biden in the general as far as the polls are concerned.

She Wants to Expand the Foreign Worker Program to Take American Jobs

John Binder reports that two million foreign workers are taking blue-collar American jobs between green cards and temporary work visas. The foreign-born population in this country is a record 49.5 million. That doesn’t count the millions pouring in illegally and legally, the majority of whom are on welfare.

With that stat, Haley plans to re-establish a program like Bush’s “Any Willing Worker” policy. She wants more workers for farmers and to fast-track the naturalization for green card holders – more Democrat voters.

Haley used the fake Democrat line that our system is broken.

“Our legal immigration system is completely broken … it shouldn’t take someone ten years to become a citizen, and we need to be smart about how we do it,” Haley said.

The problem isn’t a broken system – the administration refuses to follow any of our immigration laws.

Likewise, Haley suggested she would back plans to funnel foreign student visa-holders into American jobs. Binder says this policy would increase foreign competition against American graduates hoping to land coveted white-collar jobs, especially those in STEM fields.

“Think about it: we have students that come from overseas, we educate them, and then we send them back home. I mean, that’s lunacy,” Haley said.

Someone needs to explain to her that we don’t need more foreigners deciding our future so her donors can get cheap labor.

She wants to help businesses but not US workers.

This clip shows what she thought in 2015; she now claims she will have stricter border policies than Donald Trump. It’s not clear how much deportation we would see under her administration.

During one campaign stop, Nikki Haley admitted that she changes her personality depending on the state she’s in. That’s probably why she couldn’t answer the question of what the causes of the civil war were. She probably forgot for a minute what state she was in.

If elected, she will be the Panderer-in-Chief. Globalists fund her, and she is their candidate.

Whether people like it or not, Donald Trump will be the candidate. Desperate efforts to push Haley are fooling no one.

