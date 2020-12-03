Brigadier General explains China is using COV-19 as a political weapon in a stealth war

Brigadier General Robert Spalding was interviewed by The Epoch Times.

He is a senior fellow at Hudson Institute and author of “Stealth War: How China Took Over While America’s Elite Slept.”

Spalding retired from the U.S. Air Force as a brigadier general after more than 25 years of service. He is a former China strategist for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Joint Staff at the Pentagon and a senior defense official and defense attache to China.

General Spalding is a serious person. He points out that China has been able to use the coronavirus as a political weapon, deliberately sending it around the world. Thus, in one year, they achieved what they could not do in the Trump administration’s first three years.

The interviewer asked him about his contention that China has unleashed an unconventional war on the United States, referencing the General’s book. General Spalding responding by referencing a book by Chinese Communist strategists.

General Spalding said that if you read “Unrestricted Warfare,” I think it’s on page 145, they talk about the additive properties of different elements of warfare that they talk about throughout the book. So the book itself, or the report written by [two People’s Liberation Army colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui]… talks about using financial warfare, trade war, economic war, media war, political war, ideological war, to essentially undermine and overpower a superior military opponent.”

INSINUATE THEMSELVES EVERYWHERE

He then goes on to explain how they are doing it using COV-19. He noted, “What Xi Jinping said at Davos still stands in terms of what the Chinese Communist Party believes and desires. And that is for openness, the open borders of globalization, the internet, which continues to allow them to insinuate themselves in democracies everywhere. And they see the coronavirus as an opportunity to do that…particularly because countries are going to be relying on them for medical supplies since they’re going to have the only factories open.”

President Trump is the only president who has taken on China in a trade war. General Spalding talked about the power they have over us because they produce all the supplies for the virus. We’ve off-shored most of our manufacturing.

The General said, “By the way, this is a regime that absolutely has 100% control over its economy, over its industrial policy, over its financial policy, over everything. And we know that to be an inefficient way to organize human activity. In fact, it’s terribly constraining, but because they’ve had access to our technology, innovation, talent, and capital, they’ve been able to make it work. And we’ve [blindly] enabled that… and forced ourselves to play the second class citizen.”

They make their Maoism look feasible to the salivating commie wannabes.

Watch: