Voter fraud witness lets loose when asked why more haven’t come forward

One of Rudy Giuliani’s witnesses in the hearings of the Michigan State Oversight Committee on Wednesday was asked why more haven’t come forward to report voter fraud.

She told them why.

“My life has been destroyed. My life has been completely destroyed because of this!… I can’t even get a job anymore because Democrats like to ruin your life.”

Sadly, that is what Democrats have become, unabashedly so.

Responses on the thread proved her point. They came up with an allegation that she was drunk. There was no evidence she was, but, nonetheless, it is now traveling throughout the Internet universe. Twitter has no problem with the cancel culture inventing faults and attacking opponents with accusations.

It reminds me of when I was a Freshman in college and working full-time. I didn’t always do my course work. I noticed I was given an ‘A’ that I didn’t deserve in one subject. I actually received a ‘C’ in the course. I stood on line for hours to report the error, and when I got to the window and explained why I was there, students from every direction were mocking me for reporting it. No one had a kind word. The point is, it often doesn’t feel good to do the right thing. That isn’t the way it should be, and people certainly shouldn’t lose their livelihood over having the courage to say what they believe to be the truth.

