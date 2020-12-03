This outrageous State Rep shows you where Dems are on voter fraud

Detroit Rep. Cynthia A Johnson behaved like a troll during the voter fraud hearings with Team Trump and the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.
She gives a whole new meaning to the word, ‘arrogant.’
One question she asked of Rudy Giuliani was if he thinks “both you and the President are honest men.”
Here’s more: pic.twitter.com/WwlNqVqKJ6
— Michael Gallas (@MichaelRGallas) December 3, 2020
Johnson said the witness was lying. “And I know they’re lying,” she said, WITHOUT PRESENTING ANY EVIDENCE.
Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson accuses witness in Michigan State Senate Committee on Oversight of LYING about her testimony re: 2020 election fraud.
Her response is a mic drop moment.
“If it is truth, you can ask me in the middle of the night and it would still be the same.” pic.twitter.com/lUiwMhN7G1
— crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) December 3, 2020
At about 1:44 on the clip, Johnson mocked the witness. Later, on her Twitter page, Johnson retweeted some random woman tweeted that the witness was drunk, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.
We have written about her before. She is very hard-left, and she’s nasty much of the time. The angry rep wants a Truth and Reconciliation Committee. We have written about that too. There is no reconciliation in it as the label implies. It’s a committee to investigate President Trump and all of his staff with the possibility of prosecution. It’s political revenge they are after.
Democrats are planning to investigate without a crime. That is Stalinism.
And I’ll help. https://t.co/quOih330hh
— Cynthia A. Johnson (@Rep_CAJohnson) November 21, 2020
These people are self-made, self-conforming, self-congratulatory and expect the rest of the world to be utterly impressed. Their vanity is frustrated and their personal grandeur diminished in the presence of anyone with the audacity to think for himself and that dogma has lived loudly in them for so many years that the harpies have transformed education (and soon our country) into the Eighth Circle of Hell.
Jed Butler
She sounded like, and looked like, some BLM and/or Antifa leader. A person who is so defensive oftentimes is “hiding” something, or has a guilty conscious. It crossed my mind whether this person is ‘representative’ of her district. Are all her constituents as dense as this woman. I found it odd that several other members had difficulty understanding, at times, what was being explained.
I watched most of the hearing on a live feed. Arrogant C.A. Johnson repeatedly epitomized the axiom, “Stupid is as Stupid does!”
Thank God the Chairman had the good sense to gavel her down when she suffered those brain farts.
Bless her heart; she doesn’t know she’s stupid! She is apparently pleased with herself.
However, she wasn’t the only jackass on the liberal side of the committee bench. She was just the alpha female.
Liberals are as liberals do.