Brilliant Analysis of Civilization on the Brink and What We Can Do

Civilization, as we know it, is on the brink of extermination and the people who will fight for its continuation are the middle class. The Left has all the resources and is the face of the new totalitarianism. We must fight back by speaking out. We are looking at an insidious crisis of civilization.

Don’t be discouraged by the beginning of the interview with John Anderson in which Victor Davis Hanson explains what Donald Trump is doing wrong and needs to change. He supports Donald Trump. Hear him out and then listen as he brilliantly describes our very desperate situation as we sit on the precipice of becoming a much darker and more dangerous world.

Democrats won’t talk about extraordinarily high inflation, high gas prices, Afghanistan, so, what they do is talk about January 6th. Republicans are reactive instead of following the Newt Gingrich model of telling people what they would do in the first 100 days to solve each national problem.

They have to talk about the national agenda.

At some point, “there is a Waterloo moment with Donald Trump,” if he keeps going back to the election loss, he plays into the fake narrative of insurrection and fascism. So, “Donald Trump is going to have to decide which is more important to him. To be the leader of the Republican party and to look ahead and not do what he did in 2020. He let the two Georgia races in the Senate go…and basically told his supporters their vote wouldn’t be valid. The Independents were sort of distracted, so they elected two neo-socialists in Georgia of all places. Donald Trump has to barnstorm the country” for these candidates.

Mr. Hanson said that the race was lost when Republicans allowed the laws to be changed and did nothing.

Hanson said there are talented Republicans who will jump in if he doesn’t shift from himself to the crisis in the country. “He’s got two choices. He can be a tragic hero…or, if he wants to stay current, he has to shift the attention from himself to the agenda.”

This is a “crisis moment for civilization.”

“Everything he [Trump] says has legitimate grounds, but it really doesn’t matter anymore.” If he doesn’t shift, “it becomes all the wrongs done to him.”

It would be interesting to see them debate on the agenda, not Trump, so Democrats and never Trumpers have to expose themselves.

John Anderson said, “we are at a great civilizational moment.” We seem required to choose between post-modernism or cultural Marxism. People need their Churchill.

Hanson talked about the two cultures in this country. The anti-Western group controls the business boardroom, Big Tech, media, justice, entertainment, and education, and the odds are with the Left. All Republicans have is the middle class. The Left has all the resources.

This is a cutout from the entire brilliant interview:

Every four year cycle, it’s getting harder to maintain the civilization. If Donald Trump wants to lead, he can’t waste one second and has to talk about the issues.

John Anderson asks if we should have someone lead with the agenda who isn’t as offensive to the Left. Watch VDH’s answer:

At about 23:00, he starts talking about how we got to this point. The Left became extremely wealthy and decided they didn’t need half the country. They also changed the war from class warfare to race because they are wealthy. The Left is now the poor dependents and the coastal elite. They have a venom toward the middle class. They despise them and will turn on the Hispanic middle class if they leave them in the election. VDH doesn’t think half the Hispanics will leave the Left.

What are these people thinking?

The very, very wealthy satisfy their appetites, take on boutique issues, and lose contact with reality. They’re detached and have ideological agendas. They have this Soviet idea that they must be exempt from their actions’ consequences. He gives numerous examples.

It’s a Versailles Left. The other idea is we’re creating the Davos class, who are agnostics and atheists. They don’t believe in the soul. If you don’t believe that and they don’t, they’re secular humanists, then only the now matters. It doesn’t matter if you lie or what you do to bring your ideas to realization.

Everyone can be subject to exploitation. They don’t want equal shots; they want equal results. This is the motto of Pol Pot, Mao, and other dictators. They want to control everybody’s life.

They’re creatures of Versailles and very dangerous, Hanson said. It’s hard to fight them because they preach and are allegedly moralistic. They don’t trust the individual, and they believe in the State.

They are playing with fire, Anderson says. VDH agreed and reviewed the months of violence by the Left that were exempt from criticism. Then we had one day of buffoonish people who rioted, which was blown up.

If you tell middle-class people you can’t fill up their gas tank, make them pay for someone who is a gender studies major in New York, and keep calling them names like fascists, and marry that with an agenda that makes it impossible for them to succeed, then…the people who kept this country going will be gone. He points to the military’s inability to get enough recruits. Watch this clip:

Anderson also asks about the Left impacting the entire world order. VDH talked about Germany having to burn wood and California not caring for their forests. You know what they want, Hanson reminds us. The Left will make us live in high rises with no cars and live a certain way, get a certain education. They are very scary people. It’s very insidious. Our civilization is on the brink.

You have people with impressive degrees recklessly jumping on the bandwagon.

This is not new. They have a new face. At the end, he talks about how to defeat them.

Full Video:

