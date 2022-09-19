Lawyers Descend on the Vineyard, Hoping to Prosecute Gov De Santis

Ironically, Democrats break all immigration laws and fly aliens here illegally all over the country. Yet, they are trying to prosecute governors who sent a small number of aliens to their cities. Transporting fifty to the posh resort of Martha’s Vineyard was a bridge too far for the elites.

The Governors of Texas and Florida have sent a message to blue city mayors and governors by transporting some willing aliens to their cities. The uproar has led mayors like Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, Muriel Bowser, and Eric Adams of New York City to turn the tables. They accuse Governors Abbott and De Santis of unChristian-like behavior, deceit, criminality, and recklessness. It works with their voters.

How will it play with the rest of the country?

The illegal aliens who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard were rapidly deported. The elitists in the wealthy resort didn’t want them and would not assume any responsibility except to ship them out in under 48 hours. Lawyers have now descended on the Vineyard and seduced some of the people who made the trip.

Lawyers representing dozens of illegal aliens were flown into Martha’s Vineyard last week by the wealthy inhabitants. They demand that federal and state prosecutors open a criminal case on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The elitists claim state officials misled the migrants [illegal aliens] into making the trip.

The aliens don’t even speak English and are easily exploited. Originally, migrants [illegal aliens] said they were grateful to Gov. De Santis. What changed?

“Lawyers for Civil Rights accused Florida of targeting the migrants [illegal aliens] “based on race and national origin” in an attempt to make a political statement.

“But LCR, which counts about 30 of the migrants as clients, said the trip was not without consequences for the illegal immigrants, who may miss immigration check-ins and were left on an island where job prospects for adults and education opportunities for children are in slim supply.

“They preyed on the vulnerability of our clients — many of whom had suffered deep trauma in their home countries and on their journeys to the United States — and exploited this vulnerability to win trust through false promises,” LCR Executive Director Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal said in letters sent Saturday to Massachusetts’ attorney general and U.S. attorney.

“LCR said migrants were told they could find work, schools, and immigration assistance if they got on the planes and headed north. Some migrants [illegal aliens] said they were told they would head to Boston, only to be told mid-flight they were going to Martha’s Vineyard, LCR said.”

There Are Consent Agreements

The aliens agreed to go, and there is written documentation that they did. However, the truth doesn’t matter any longer.

The irony, of course, is that Biden is responsible for their predicament. He has flooded border towns, making life unbearable for the residents.

Biden transports illegal aliens all over the country in the dead of night. How is that different from Abbott and De Santis sending small numbers to other cities and now a resort?

Biden Democrats have destroyed immigration laws. We don’t have any immigration laws, thanks to Democrats in power. That’s somehow okay.

Jonathan Turley and Andy McCarthy addressed the alleged illegality.

