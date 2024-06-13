Brilliant Analysis of Political Persecution & Unanimity in Trump Case

Yale Professor Jed Rubenfeld explains the Manhattan case against Donald Trump on the issue of political prosecution. Bragg made it clear he was running to get Trump.

Isn’t this what Stalin did?

Is this selective prosecution? It is very hard to prove. Courts say there has to be a comparator in which a person committed a similar case in a different party.

This case might have a comparator involving Hillary Clinton and the Steele dossier. Hillary’s campaign paid for the dossier, but New York never prosecuted the case.

He walks people through jury unanimity. Prof. Rubenfeld gives both sides. Does the jury have to be unanimous on the unlawful means? And how does RICO weigh in?

Watch:

