Potential Terrorist Caught by Accident in New York City

CNN called Judd Sanson a Queens man when he was arrested yesterday for driving with a blacked-out license plate at 86th and 23rd. When they pulled him over, they found a loaded 9mm, eight loaded magazines, knives, a baton, a stun gun, and a bulletproof vest. He also had an MTA orange vest and a Guy Fawkes mask.

They noticed him at 1:30 a.m. when they stopped his black Ford Explorer. The 27-year-old has been taken into custody and faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of an ammo feed device, and an obscured license plate, the NYPD told CNN.

He is to appear in court this afternoon.

He had “writings” in his car and on social media. The New York Post reported today that the “Queens Man” from Hollis is a Muslim, and his writings were interesting. They found them etched on his baton. “You left me no choice. I am sorry. You gon learn today,” and the Arabic word for “God forgive me.”

He has also shared extremist Jihadist views online.

An NYPD officer said they believe they possibly “averted” something “very bad.”

If New York keeps him in prison, it will be averted. If he is also illegal, he should be deported, but New York won’t deport future Democrats, even terrorists. It’s a sanctuary.

After 9/11, the police and ICE were told to share information. I don’t know if this man is here legally, but that is a major problem just the same.

