Brilliant, historic peace deal signed today

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Today’s signing of the agreement with Bahrain, the UAE, and Israel is historic and brilliant. After decades of trying to get the Palestinians to agree to compromise, President Trump reached out to the rest of the Middle East for peace. The nations that don’t want peace will be isolated.

Decades ago, Bill Clinton gave Arafat everything he wanted. Arafat rejected the deal.

