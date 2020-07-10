Brit Hume’s alarming analysis of Biden’s agenda

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shows no interest in reaching beyond his own party for support, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume tells Tucker Carlson on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Brit Hume is a moderate and honest voice in the media.

Hume said about Joe Biden that this is a man who believes all he needs to do is to appeal to his base to win the election and he “might be right about that.” He’s not trying to reach out beyond his base.

He said Biden has taken the party further to the left than it has ever been.

Tucker and Hume also discussed the Democratic Party on the precipice of winning the permanent electoral majority or at least for the foreseeable future.

The truth is that once a country becomes socialist, it never returns to capitalism.This is the most important election.

Watch: