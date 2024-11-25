According to the Daily Express, Britain and France are reportedly in talks to send troops to Ukraine to deter Vladimir Putin. In other words, if Trump negotiates peace, they will join the troops in Ukraine, dragging us into the war. Trump might have to go to war or possibly withdraw from NATO if he can even do it. Many in our Congress want World War III.

London and Paris want to create a “core of allies in Europe” in case President-elect Donald Trump tries to withdraw military support for Ukraine. We pay most of the support.

British and French troops could be among European allies deployed to deter the Kremlin from attacking Ukraine again.

The US has been inciting Russia since 2014, and France and Germany lied when they agreed to the Minsk 2 deal, which would have ended the problem.

They say their troops would train Ukrainian forces, similar to how they did before Moscow ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Then we are talking about Nato membership. But without the US, it is impossible. And then we are talking about any form [of guarantee] in the meaning of boots on the ground.”

Trump’s Reported Plan for Ukraine: No American Troops

President-elect Donald Trump is alleged to have told his team that European armies should patrol an 800-mile stretch of eastern Ukraine to end the war.

A British military source told the French newspaper Le Monde: “Discussions are underway between the UK and France regarding defense cooperation, particularly to create a core of allies in Europe, focused on Ukraine and broader European security.”

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told the Financial Times last week: “If we are talking about real security guarantees, it means that there will be a just peace.”

A member of Mr Trump’s team told the Wall Street Journal: “We can do training and other support, but the barrel of the gun is going to be European. We are not sending American men and women to uphold peace in Ukraine.”

“And we are not paying for it. Get the Poles, Germans, British, and French to do it.”

Sources in the US said Trump is considering calling for the current frontline to be frozen, and Ukraine agreed not to try to join NATO for 20 years.

