DJT “Incredibly Concerned” About Escalation of Different Weapons

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is “incredibly concerned” about the escalating use of different types of weaponry to Ukraine, his designated choice for national security adviser said Sunday.

Michael Waltz, now a Florida congressman, told “Fox News Sunday” that the decision by the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to use anti-personnel land mines to try to halt Russia’s battlefield ground troop advances has turned the fight in eastern Ukraine into something akin to “World War I trench warfare.”

At the time, he probably didn’t know that the administration, whoever they are, wants to return Ukraine’s Soviet-age nuclear weapons to them. Additionally, London and Paris want troops on the ground for training and machine repairs.

Waltz said the decision “needs to be within a broader framework to end this conflict.”

“It is just an absolute meat grinder of people and personnel on that front,” he said.

Waltz said Trump, who takes office January 20, is concerned about the carnage but said that in the broad picture, the question that must be preeminent is, “How do we restore deterrence and how do we bring peace?”

“We need to, we need to bring this to a responsible end,” he added.

The D.C. machine wants war.

HAND-IN-GLOVE

The next clip is terrifying: We are hand-in-glove with the D.C. lunatics? However, they do need to present a unified front.

There are concerns that Mike Waltz might be too pro-war.

Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor, says he has met with Jake Sullivan, the current National Security Advisor, and declares the Trump and Biden administrations are “hand in glove” and “one team” — after a week in which Biden introduced huge escalations in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/4oQRQnqVCT — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 24, 2024

