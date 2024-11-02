Somali Leaders Endorse DJT & JD Vance in a Very American Way

Somali leaders in Minnesota endorsed Donald Trump and JD Vance for his stance on peace, education, and family values. They also care about economic issues and inflation. The community has come together and fully supports Donald J. Trump for President.

It’s wonderful to hear they support the same values as most Americans.

They want to make America “great and safe.”

At 13:00, a progressive Democrat, a longtime Bernie Sanders supporter, was appalled at Kamala being installed. The people in the room were all Democrats. They see all the waste on wars and nothing on the homeless and people being evicted in their community. They want it to change.

The speaker said the Democrat Party is now the party of war, billionaires, and censorship. He loves his Christian and Jewish brothers and sisters and wants us all to work together. WOW! During the four years DJT was president, he said they were safe, and he felt safe. Trump is the safest bet, he said. Our economy is in shambles, he continued. Truth is no longer sacred. He said his party abandoned him, and he will work to change the direction of this country.

They chanted USA! USA! USA!

The Gazan for America

A Gazan took to the stage and lamented the US destruction of Ukraine and the transfer of warmongering to Palestine. He believes Trump is the only person who will stop the war. He is also sick of being lied to about the economy and inflation, and he said Kamala is not competent to handle the problems. The Palestinian man said many Muslim and Palestinian people are voting for Donald Trump. Harris is destroying this country and needs to be stopped.

There’s a lot more, and it might change your views on some things.

Most Americans only hear Rashida and Elon trashing America and Jews, but they don’t represent everyone. Their problem isn’t that they are Palestinian or Somali, their problem is they are leftists and have chosen the wrong approach.

Will immigrants save America?

All Harris and the Democrats want to do is rule over us and put Donald Trump in prison. These leaders aren’t falling for it.

Keep watching the clip.

