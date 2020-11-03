Broken down plagiarizer Joe Biden “swarmed” in Scranton Pennsylvania

Broken down plagiarizer Joe Biden stopped in Pennsylvania where he was born and lived until he was in third grade.

The Democratic presidential nominee, speaking with volunteers Tuesday morning at a get-out-the-vote gathering in Scranton, the Pennsylvania city where he was born, told supporters that he’s optimistic about winning the election, but he’s “got to run through the tape.”

According to Fox News, he later paid an Election Day visit to the house where he spent his childhood and was “swarmed” by supporters and local residents.

There were a number of loud high school-age kids:

Joe Biden visits childhood home in Scranton, PA, on #ElectionDay. He’s greeted by cheering fans chanting: “Bring it home, Joe!” pic.twitter.com/Md3xjCYf9T — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

The swarm seemed contrived and this tight photo going around includes mostly staff and security:

Here he is talking to a nearly-empty parking lot of a few loud people, making up fake quotes by his long-gone father:

Joe Biden pays #ElectionDay visit to Scranton, PA: “It’s good to be home.” pic.twitter.com/sC4zzKzhoo — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

BROKEN DOWN PLAGIARIZER

Remember when the lying plagiarizer couldn’t run for president because of his history:

Biden announced his candidacy for president of the United States in June 1987 and was considered one of the potentially strongest candidates in the field. However, in September 1987, newspaper stories stated he had plagiarized a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock. Other allegations of past law school plagiarism and exaggerations of his academic record soon followed.

As it turned out, he was counterfeiting many of his speeches from famous people such as Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy.

Biden withdrew from the race later that month.

Watch the two clips: