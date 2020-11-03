President establishes a 1776 commission on education, return to John Locke

“Education begins the gentleman, but reading, good company and reflection must finish him.” ~ John Locke

In mid-September, the White House began canceling “critical race theory” training programs by government agencies. All the perverse training was canceled immediately in an Executive Order.

Yesterday, on Monday, President Trump signed an Executive Order on Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.

The text is long and substantive. It criticizes current educational trends, provides a definition or patriotic education, and supplies the vision to bring it about or back.

Trump’s EO strongly criticizes “polemics grounded in poor scholarship” that vilify “our Founders and our founding.” He is likely thinking of Communist Howard Zinn and the insane 1619 Project.

“Despite the virtues and accomplishments of this Nation, many students are now taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but rather villains,” the EO continues. The order rakes this approach over the coals for a time, then says, “Failing to identify, challenge, and correct this distorted perspective could fray and ultimately erase the bonds that knit our country and culture together.”

Dealing with race, he writes, “our country’s valiant and successful effort to shake off the curse of slavery and to use the lessons of that struggle to guide our work toward equal rights for all citizens in the present.”

One would think we didn’t fight a Civil War or do anything for that matter. President Trump praises Martin Luther King Jr. and his vision.

Trump emphasizes our God-given natural rights.

The EO warns, “Without our common faith in the equal right of every individual American to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, authoritarian visions of government and society could become increasingly alluring alternatives to self-government based on the consent of the people.”

The EO continues, “it is necessary to provide America’s young people access to what is genuinely inspiring and unifying in our history, as well as to the lessons imparted by the American experience of overcoming great national challenges.” An “informed and honest patriotism is essential for a successful republic,” this part of the EO concludes.

He does not want a national curriculum or an imposition of a national standard on the united states. He is opposed to the Common Core and to “all efforts to have the Federal Government impose a national curriculum or national standards in education.”

He calls on local communities to reassert control over the curriculum.

In recent remarks, the president touted an NEH grant to American Achievement Testing (AAT), a group planning to design a new American history curriculum to challenge the troubling approaches now dominant in American education.

Just signed an order to establish the 1776 Commission. We will stop the radical indoctrination of our students, and restore PATRIOTIC EDUCATION to our schools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

WE ARE NOT A NATION OF IMMIGRANTS. WE ARE A NATION OF AMERICANS

Finally, someone said it at long last. We are not a nation of immigrants. We are a nation of Americans. Once you become a citizen, you are an American – period. We are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Trump says America is a country of Americans & rejects the ‘nation of immigrants’ myth.

Joe Biden says Americans are merely immigrants & their country is only an idea.

Hmm. Do shareholders ever hire CEOs who insist they don’t own the company?https://t.co/JvZcK1QY7o — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) October 27, 2020

We are the United States of America, and we are Americans! Love the Constitution, our rule of law, and love true Americans.

“The end of law is not to abolish or restrain, but to preserve and enlarge freedom. For in all the states of created beings, capable of laws, where there is no law there is no freedom.” ~ John Locke