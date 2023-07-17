Broward County GOP Wants mRNA Vaccines Banned

Broward County’s (Florida) GOP wants mRNA vaccines banned in Florida. I don’t know if they can or should do that, but I understand the sentiment. The vaccines were weaponized and exploited, as was COVID. We also know that NIH‘s NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci lied and knew COVID likely came from China’s Wuhan lab and the gain of function experiments he funded.

We also know there likely were Biolabs in Ukraine experimenting with gain of function and mRNA, but the administration continually denies it. Now we’re at war.

It is obvious that COVID came from Wuhan’s lab, and the NIAID and NIH were funding it. The vaccine has major side effects. Although, the CDC and FDA say few people experience them, but many people no longer believe them. That’s because they gave out misinformation for three years and still do.

The Broward County GOP sees mRNA COVID as a bioweapon. It was exploited as if it was one. If Broward is getting conspiratorial, and we’re not saying they are, we don’t know, the blame is on the US government.

Related