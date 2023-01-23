Poll: 12 Million Americans Had Major Side Effects from the Vaccine

Rasmussen Reports found that approximately 12 million people may have experienced “major side effects” after getting the vaccine. The CDC defines major side effects as “rare.”

This is the polll that led Elon Musk to say he had major side effects from the second shot (he already had Covid). He also mentioned his cousin had myocarditis.

Polling done by Rasmussen aligns with CDC V-Safe Data, a vaccine safety monitoring system.

Their data shows around 782,913, or 7.7% of the 10 million v-safe users, had a health event requiring medical attention, emergency room intervention, and/or hospitalization.

Another 25% of v-safe users had an event that required them to miss school or work and prevent normal activities.

The CDC shows you have a much higher chance of a severe adverse event from the vaccine than you would have of dying from COVID-19, which the vax is supposed to be protecting you from.

Question: 68% of 260M Adults (177M) indicate they received the COVID-19 VAX and 7% of those reported major side effects. That translates (177 x .07) into approx 12M people. The CDC says major side effects are “rare.” How many people does CDC estimate had major side effects? https://t.co/8WrFr5ptrH pic.twitter.com/5NavWwXNDu — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 20, 2023

