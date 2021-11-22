Brutal King James Throws a Sucker Punch, Cutting a Player’s Eye Open (Videos)

















LeBron was ejected from the Detroit Pistons game on Sunday night after he punched a player in the face, cutting his eye open.

LeBron was ejected from the Detroit Pistons game on Sunday night after he brutally punched a player in the face, cutting his eye open. LeBron is angry he was exposed.

According to ESPN, James was ejected after “striking Detroit big man Isaiah Stewart in the face while jostling for rebounding position. The hit led to a stoppage in action while Stewart, with blood streaming down his face, had to be held back multiple times by Detroit personnel as he tried to confront James.”

“The incident occurred with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter and the Lakers trailing 79-67,” the report added. “Stewart was initially whistled for a loose ball foul on the play. Following an official review, James was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected, Stewart was assessed two technical fouls and ejected.”

“It was a tough play with Isaiah,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “His eye got cracked all the way open, and he was upset for a reason.”

LeBron punched him in the face.

Weak minded hate crime hoaxer and ANTIFA pedophile admirer @KingJames throws sucker punch. What a complete lowlife and overall punk – and yes I’d say it “man to man” to you. pic.twitter.com/RdG2Lca8Gq — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 22, 2021

