Trump Responds to Waukesha Massacre, Biden Silent, It Was INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE

















While Joe Biden and crew remain silent on the Christmas parade massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin, former President Trump has responded. To be fair, Biden might still be asleep. He needs his sleep and his Alzheimer’s meds.



The career criminal Darrell Brooks who plowed into the parade allegedly acted alone and was charged with five counts of intentional homicide.

Brooks killed five, injured 48, including two children who are in critical condition.

More charges could be coming but authorities and the media want you to know it was not a terrorist act.

What is not terrorism about racing through a Christmas parade and running over people, including children?

Oh, I get it. The suspect is a radical Black nationalist criminal who was released on only $1,000 bail a few days ago. And he only ran over white people.

I get it now. It’s open season on white people while Democrats pretend the reverse is true.

DANCING GRANNIES AMONG THE DEAD

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said that “those who died were extremely passionate Grannies,” according to a statement posted on Facebook on Monday morning, NTD reports.

“The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devasted by this terrible [tragedy] with … loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade,” the group continued. “Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the [crowd’s] cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts.”

The Dancing Grannies continued to say that “our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time” and urged people to keep them and their families in “your thoughts and prayers.”

