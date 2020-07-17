Chicago Mayor tells the press secretary “Hey Karen, watch your mouth.”

During Thursday’s White House press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany referred to the mayor of Chicago as ‘derelict’ when it comes to homicides, especially of black men, women, and children. The mayor responded, “Hey Karen, watch your mouth.” ‘Karen’ is a derogatory name for white women who are privileged, snobby, and possibly a bit racist. It’s a stereotype.

During an interview with CBS News’ Catherine Herridge, President Trump said, “More white people are killed,” as an answer to why black people are still being killed by police officers. But by population percentages, black people are about three times more likely than white people to die in a police encounter. If the President won’t even acknowledge that, how can he fix the problem?

Mrs. McEnany replied, “The President has routinely acknowledged and expressed the absolute atrocity of the case of George Floyd, and his heart goes out to that family still. He was noting a fact that there were — when you look at unarmed killings with police interactions in this country, that you had 9 unarmed black individuals who were fatally shot and 19 unarmed white individuals. That’s down from 38 and 32, respectively, in 2015. So numbers have actually come down since the Obama administration. He was making that point.

“But one point he wants to strongly make is this: that black men and women who die of homicide, they’re likely to die of homicide at eight times greater than that of white individuals and Hispanics combined. That’s the rate combined. So that’s an extraordinary thing that we want to look at.

“I’ve listed for you the names of these kids who have died across this country. It is unacceptable, and under this President, he’ll take action. And the derelict mayor of Chicago should step up and ask for federal help because she’s doing a very poor job at securing her streets.”

In response to this, the mayor of Chicago attacked McEnany saying “Hey Karen, watch your mouth.’

Is that all you’ve got Mayor Lightfoot?

Mrs. McEnany replied, While you‘re focused on words, America is outraged by the violence perpetuated in your city. One person is taking action to stop violence in our streets: President @realDonaldTrump. He’s offered your city help. It’s a dereliction of duty not to take it.

Homicides in Chicago are skyrocketing under her leadership and it was bad before. Shootings are up 46% in a year and murder is 48% in one year.

