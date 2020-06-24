Federal judges order Flynn judge to dismiss the case

A federal appeals court handed a major victory to Michael Flynn on Wednesday, ordering a lower court judge to dismiss the felony false-statement.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to a lie under extreme duress during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He now says he was not guilty of the charge he pleaded guilty to.
A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals split, 2-1, as it backed Flynn’s Writ of Mandamus.
They told Judge Emmet Sullivan to accept the DOJ’s recommendation to dismiss the case.
The majority opinion, penned by Trump appointee Neomi Rao, said allowing the case to continue would intrude on the executive branch’s prerogatives to control criminal prosecutions.
Sullivan could ask the full bench of the appeals court to reconsider the issue or a member of that court could ask for a vote to do so.
look at sullivan … he hates republicans and justice…
A substantial victory not just for Flynn and Trump but for all Americans. A big setback for the tyrants that infest our legal system and work tirelessly to undermine the liberties and rights of Americans. The implication of Sullivan’s ruling was that once a plea was entered it could not be withdrawn regardless of the circumstances without the possibility one could be charged with perjury for entering the plea. Many pleas are coerced and manipulated by prosecutors and defense lawyers and innocent people sent to prison. Thank you, Sydney Powell, you are a great American lawyer, a defender of American rights, and a tribute to your profession. If anyone deserves a seat on the Supreme Court it is you!