Yahoo normalizes communist China’s social credit score

















In the not-too-distant future, your internet habits could help determine the house you can buy, if you can buy at all, and the rate on your next auto loan. Your credit score is currently based on payment history and debt level, but the globalist International Monetary Fund suggests spying on buying and borrowing habits, and using that information might be a better indicator. They want to put AI on it to do the spying.

They will know your entire web history and use that to let you buy a house or a car but don’t worry, they won’t get political or totalitarian at all. You can trust corporations even though they are in bed with DC. (Yes, that’s sarcasm).

Lenders might use your public digital footprint to see if you are worthy of borrowing.

Yahoo loves the idea and boasts about it as the lending score of tomorrow.

They write about how helpful it could be:

While some people may balk at the idea of lenders having access to their personal browsing data, researchers believe this approach could help borrowers who’ve been denied by traditional financial institutions.

The end result would be some “unscorable customers” gaining access to credit, while customers with a low-to-medium credit score “can either gain or lose access to credit,” says an earlier 2018 study from the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.

Take the pandemic: Though mortgage rates have fallen to historic lows, lenders became much pickier when doling out the best deals.

Instead of focusing on whether you were late on one loan payment, your purchase and browsing history could tell banks you’re trustworthy even if your traditional credit score has taken some dings.

These changes to how credit scores are calculated could be very helpful if you have had trouble getting approved for credit in the past.

In other words, they will prefer some races over others, maybe some religions.

Yahoo minimizes the political aspects:

Your Orwellian objections may have some merit. What about privacy and security concerns? The research posted to the IMF site acknowledges there would be an “efficiency-privacy trade-off.”

Then there are those privacy and equitable treatment laws:

The paper points to fair lending rules in the U.S. that prohibit using gender or race information for lending decisions. So how much of your digital footprint is fair game when it comes to evaluating what kind of borrower you’ll be? And how will your information be kept safe from data breaches?

They will change our laws (does The Great Reset come to mind?):

The researchers say new regulations will need to be set by governments so that Big Tech faces the same data privacy requirements as banks do. Big Tech innovations move at such a fast pace, it may take a while for governments to catch up with the necessary policy.

It’s already been used in the most heinous ways.

In August, PayPal announced a partnership with the hardcore leftist Southern Poverty Law Center to “investigate” the role of “white supremacists” and propagators of “anti-government” rhetoric, subjective labels that potentially could impact a large number of groups or people using their service. PayPal says the collected information will be shared with other financial firms and politicians. Facebook is taking similar measures, recently introducing messages that ask users to snitch on their potentially “extremist” friends, which considering the platform’s bias seems mainly to target the political right. At the same time, Facebook and Microsoft are working with several other web giants and the United Nations on a database to block potential extremist content.

No one excuses white supremacists, but they are talking about Republicans and all Trump supporters — half the country.

You can trust them as much as you could trust Lavrentiy Beria.

