Woke US Women’s Soccer Team Still Hates America

The New York Post reported that the woke US Women’s soccer players remained silent with a few exceptions while the “Star Spangled Banner” was played across New Zealand’s Eden Park arena. Young aspiring players stood before them as the team set a bad example and US National Anthem played.

They were facing off with Vietnam. The Vietnamese sang their anthem proudly.

Several stared straight ahead as if they were angry. Only a few had their hands on their hearts. Six clasped their hands behind their backs.

Brittney Griner’s cell is empty. Maybe they should go to Russia and try it out.

The cameras focused on the one woman who looked like the anthem meant something.

These are the people representing us before the world. It says more about them than our country. Most foreigners look at this and think little of them.

Watch:

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 THE NATIONAL ANTHEM PLAYS AT THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME 🙌 pic.twitter.com/czqIXr5zBT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

By way of contrast, the Vietnamese make their country proud.

Tiến Quân Ca 🎶 FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, VIETNAM’S NATIONAL ANTHEM IS PLAYED AT THE FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP! 🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/gflhypkC0r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

Megyn Rapinoe, playing in her last World Cup before retiring, was the first woman to kneel in practice. She said in the weeks before her team’s 2019 World Cup win that she would “never put my hand over my heart.”

“I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again,” she said.

If they come back winners, we might have to suffer through another profanity-laced, alcohol-fueled players ticker tape parade.

They’re bad winners.

Deleted video of Drunk, belligerent, soccer player’s Hide your kids, hide your wives, lock your f**kin door’s because I got the key too the muthaf**kin city and I’m comin for all yo f**kin b**ches. Real role models huh? pic.twitter.com/VKta082gdE — Rob (@_ROB_29) July 11, 2019

Remember how they disrespected the 98-year-old World War II veteran?

A 98-year-old World War II veteran, Peter DuPre played the Star-Spangled Banner on his harmonica before the women’s soccer team’s send-off before the Olympics. Several of the women showed their utter disrespect for this man who fought for their right to hate their country.

98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT’s Olympic send-off match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wnrOnZJhkC — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2021

