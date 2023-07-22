Woke US Women’s Soccer Team Still Hates America

By
M Dowling
-
2
19

The New York Post reported that the woke US Women’s soccer players remained silent with a few exceptions while the “Star Spangled Banner” was played across New Zealand’s Eden Park arena. Young aspiring players stood before them as the team set a bad example and US National Anthem played.

Nasty women of US Women’s soccer.

They were facing off with Vietnam. The Vietnamese sang their anthem proudly.

Several stared straight ahead as if they were angry. Only a few had their hands on their hearts. Six clasped their hands behind their backs.

 Brittney Griner’s cell is empty. Maybe they should go to Russia and try it out.

The cameras focused on the one woman who looked like the anthem meant something.

These are the people representing us before the world. It says more about them than our country. Most foreigners look at this and think little of them.

Watch:

By way of contrast, the Vietnamese make their country proud.

Megyn Rapinoe, playing in her last World Cup before retiring, was the first woman to kneel in practice. She said in the weeks before her team’s 2019 World Cup win that she would “never put my hand over my heart.”

“I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again,” she said.

If they come back winners, we might have to suffer through another profanity-laced, alcohol-fueled players ticker tape parade.

They’re bad winners.

Remember how they disrespected the 98-year-old World War II veteran?

A 98-year-old World War II veteran, Peter DuPre played the Star-Spangled Banner on his harmonica before the women’s soccer team’s send-off before the Olympics. Several of the women showed their utter disrespect for this man who fought for their right to hate their country.


2 Comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
14 seconds ago

Fools like that are as insignificant as the WNBA. The less heard about them, the better.

Tempus Fugit
Guest
Tempus Fugit
25 minutes ago

Throw them off the team and make them pay for their return flight.

