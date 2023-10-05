Build Back Better in the Marxist Vision

By Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh ——Bio and Archives—September 10, 2023

–First Published at Ileana Writes

by Ileana Johnson

Every Marxist Democrat has repeated the mantra, “build back better.” The phrase sounds innocuous, but it actually means destroying everything that is good in this country and world-wide and build it back in the globalist image. Whether you like this image or not, remains to be seen. Klaus Schwab, however, assured us that “we will own nothing and be happy.” WEF_Building_Back_Better_2020.pdf (weforum.org)

We don’t have to stray far to see their intent. There are hundreds of documents issued by various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) funded with taxpayer dollars and money from various billionaire foundations with an interest to control the world and assert their power over the planet’s citizens.

Add United Nations with its numerous organizations that pretend to care about the planet, but their only intent is to redistribute the economic wealth of the west and to impoverish everyone to the point that they are entirely dependent on a few and powerful for their existence and survival.

Biden’s Declaration of North America is just the latest document in a long line of documents that claim to save the world from real and imagined racism, bigotry, homophobia, the imaginary global warming caused by CO2, the gas of plant life, and from weather (sometimes amplified by unnatural weather modification means), and the natural climate change that has occurred for millennia due to solar flare activity or lack thereof, oceanic currents, and massive volcanic eruptions both in the air and under the sea. Declaration of North America (DNA) | The White House

What is the point of the Declaration of North America (DNA), issued on January 10, 2023, and signed by President Obrador of Mexico, President Biden, and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada in Mexico City at the North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS)? “The leaders are determined to fortify our region’s security, prosperity, sustainability and inclusiveness through commitments across six pillars:”

1) diversity, equity, and inclusion – this begs the question, how is adding millions of illegals to our country’s population improves our already diverse population, who must now pay upwards of $2,200 per illegal each month from the already strained Social Security funds that these illegals have never contributed to, while American citizens, of diverse ethnic, racial, and socio-economic backgrounds, only receive an average of $1,400 per month in Social Security benefits after a life-long of work and contributions into the system?

2) climate change and the environment – how is paying more taxes, higher gas prices, higher food and energy bills, living without heat and air conditioning, without gas stoves, and other amenities, is going to improve the environment and the climate and for whose benefit, if there are “zero carbon emissions”?

3) competitiveness – how competitive are these new arrivals when they seem to only be interested in a better economic life improved by the generous welfare system and not through work?

4) migration and development – how is migration going to spur on development when illegals are housed in abandoned buildings and neighborhoods that are already economically strapped?

5) Health – how is in-taking illegals into the American society, giving them a cursory medical exam, and then flying them around the country into unsuspecting neighborhoods, carrying with them diseases endemic to the areas they came from such as tuberculosis, syphilis, gonorrhea, leprosy, polio, cholera, diphtheria, smallpox, acute respiratory syndrome, improving our population’s health?

Southern Texas Border Patrol agent Chris Cabrera said: “What’s coming over into the U.S. could harm everyone. We are starting to see scabies, chicken pox, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections, and different viruses.” https://sma.org/illegal-immigration-and-the-threat-of-infectious-disease/

6) regional security

The Declaration of North America (DNA) explains:

In regard to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the DNA states that they will protect the civil rights and promote racial justice for marginalized communities, protecting LBGTQ individuals, focusing on tribal women and girls. They want to make sure that they deliver “equitable outcomes to all.” The implication is that all humans have the same ability and regardless of effort, they will be rewarded the same as someone smarter who applies himself and herself and studies and works harder. The DNA commits to “gender equality and empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity by aiming to improve financial and political support for women’s and girl’s rights.” This is not true as women and girls have to compete with men pretending to be women and these girls lose scholarships and other financial gains to men with muscles built by testosterone. Girls are not protected, as rapes occur in locker rooms, in transit to the U.S., and girls in the locker rooms forced to undress in front of males.

In regard to climate change and environment, the DNA claims that they will “keep a 1.5-degree temperature limit within reach,” as well as “achieving our respective 2030 nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement.” Not exactly sure what this temperature is within reach and who determined “our respective 2030 nationally determined contributions.” Have the citizens of the U.S. voted on this, or did we all miss the voting? And how and who will estimate “the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions,” and which individuals or groups will “come together to align approaches on estimating the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions?”

Making more efforts to “mitigate climate,” the signatory countries will focus on “waste methane” from all sources. For clean energy, the signatories will develop standards for hydrogen as a “regional source of clean energy.” They will increase production and adoption of zero-emission vehicles in North America.

The DNA states that biodiversity must be protected at all costs, deforestation must end, and 30 percent of the world’s land and waters must be conserved by 2030.

In regard to competitiveness, the three countries focus on forging “stronger regional supply chains,” target investments in key industries such as semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries and mapping out supply chains.

To bring about the pie in the sky clean energy, critical mineral resources must be mapped out. Sadly, the need for mineral resources needed for this clean energy are located elsewhere around the globe. The DNA focus will be on “high-tech entrepreneurship, promote small and medium-sized enterprises, and strengthen technical education.” Not a word about agriculture and who is going to grow the food that we need, they will bioengineer it.

On the topic of migration and development, the signatories of the DNA rave about labor mobility and how the three countries have “collectively welcomed record numbers of migrants and refugees from the Western Hemisphere under new and expanded labor and humanitarian programs.” Unfortunately, the millions who have invaded the southern border are not exactly here to work, they are benefitting from the welfare system in our country and have been inserted into communities and lost. Human trafficking has exploded, the cartels from Mexico control the flood of illegals, and it is a sad humanitarian crisis.

The border patrols are no longer controlling the border, they are intake officers of the flood of illegals arriving non-stop from countries around the world. As a recent visitor to McAllen, Texas border stated, one large tent the size of a football field provides illegals with food, bath, a medical exam, and clean clothes. They are then given a plane ticket to wherever they want to fly; he added that on his flight from McAllen, half of the plane was full of illegals. And the one intake station operational cost is staggering, $29 million a month, he said.

These people will never show up seven years later for a court meeting with a judge, the children go to adults they don’t even know, and they never integrate into society nor learn English in the communities where the DNA claims that provides “migrant and refugee integration.” The “refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable migrants” are not protected despite of what this document claims.

Sanctuary cities that welcome illegals with open arms such as Chicago and New York are now unable to deal with the large number of illegal immigrants dumped overnight into their communities, immigrants who are taking over their neighborhoods. The Democrat cities loathe “xenophobia and discrimination against illegals and refugees” but are upset about the crime wave and overall destruction of their communities. The worst affected are the women and unaccompanied children. As cities struggle to house migrants, Biden administration resists proposals that officials say could help – CBS News

In regard to health, the DNA document promises that the trilateral health cooperation will “launch an updated North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza (NAPAP) to improve prevention, preparedness, agility, and to provide rapid response to health emergencies in North America.” One wonders who will be in charge of writing and launching such a plan and how many freedoms Americans will lose in the process.

Regional security focuses on cyber threats but view “human rights and the rule of law” as most important. DNA promises to disrupt money laundering, child sexual exploitation, firearms and human trafficking. They are taking a “consistent approach to the collection, use, processing, retention, and protection of Passenger Name Record (PNR)” and advocate for “the global adoption of standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization on PNR data.”

The North American Drug Dialogue will “continue in regard to the growing global synthetic drug threat.” It sounds like lip service as the southern border is wide open and controlled by the drug cartels, human trafficking continues unabated, and human rights and the rule of law have become an illusion.

~~~

Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh — Bio and Archives

Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh, Ileana Writes is a freelance writer, author, radio commentator, and speaker. Her books, “Echoes of Communism”, “Liberty on Life Support” and “U.N. Agenda 21: Environmental Piracy,” “Communism 2.0: 25 Years Later” are available at Amazon in paperback and Kindle.

Related