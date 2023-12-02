Speaker Johnson Demands the Biden Impeachment Move Forward

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Speaker Johnson and House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) discussed a possible floor vote on a formal impeachment investigation this month.

“It’s become a necessary step. Elise and I both served on the impeachment defense team of Donald Trump twice when the Democrats used it for brazen, partisan political purposes. We decried that use of it. This is very different. Remember, we are the rule of law team. We have to do it very methodically.”

Johnson told Fox News that a “formal impeachment inquiry vote on the floor will allow [Republicans] to take it to the next necessary step,” adding: “I think it’s something we have to do at this juncture.”

Speaker Johnson goes OFF on Biden Crime Family, DEMANDS impeachment inquiry move forward: “Biden has lied at least 16 times about being involved in his family’s business schemes… This investigation has to continue.” pic.twitter.com/49xIsj0Def — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 30, 2023

“Our three committees of jurisdiction — Judiciary, Oversight, Ways and Means — have been doing an extraordinary job following the evidence where it leads. But now we’re being stonewalled by the White House because they’re preventing at least two to three DOJ witnesses from coming forward, a former White House counsel, the National Archives . . . the White House has withheld thousands of pages of evidence.”

Johnson made it clear that the White House is deliberately stonewalling.

Some House Republicans had said on Friday that Biden’s impeachment inquiry might come before the December recess.

Meantime, the media is knocking themselves out, bragging about Joe Biden’s success and gaslighting us about Bidenomics and the border.

Terrorists, disease, welfare recipients, and crime are the biggest benefits of open borders. Can you name others?

