Bureaucrats & Propaganda Media Are Panicking Over Losing Fake Jobs

Propaganda media and bureaucrats are starting to panic over Musk wanting to abolish “fake jobs.” Last week, he named three on X, and the media claims Musk is deliberately trying to terrify the people in the positions.

Musk had reposted X posts that named some useless jobs and the women in them.

According to CNN, each post has been viewed tens of millions of times, and the individuals named received negative attention. At least one of the women named has deleted her social media accounts.

One of the posts reads: “I don’t think the US taxpayers should pay for the employment of a ’Director of Climate Diversification (she/her)’ at the US International Development Finance Corporation,” with a partial screengrab of an employee and her location.

What an absurd position in finance.

A senior adviser to climate at the Department of Housing and Urban Development was also mentioned. She happens to be married to Nancy Pelosi’s nephew, Laurence. The original X post said: “Nancy Pelosi’s niece should not be paid $181,648.00 by the US Taxpayer to be the ‘Climate Advisor’ at HUD. But maybe her advice is amazing.

We agree. Nancy Pelosi’s niece Alexi, who is serving at HUD as a so-called climate advisor, should not make over $181,000.

Pelosi’s niece makes $180,000+ as a climate bureaucrat in DC while the working men and women of America struggle to get by. This is what Trump and JD got elected to stop. Drain the swamp! pic.twitter.com/fbbkWIFJtz — Michael Rulli (@michaelrulli) November 26, 2024

The information he posted on those government positions is available through public online databases.

The media is putting up anti-Musk hit pieces, failing to mention that one person he pointed to is Pelosi’s niece.

But maybe her advice is amazing https://t.co/i1PEwHzhrp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2024

Several current federal employees told propaganda media CNN they’re afraid their lives will be forever changed – including physically threatened. They said Musk makes behind-the-scenes bureaucrats into personal targets.

Others told CNN that the threat of being in Musk’s crosshairs might even drive them from their jobs entirely.

The Union weighs in:

“These tactics are aimed at sowing terror and fear at federal employees,” said Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents more than 800,000 of the 2.3 million civilian federal employees. “It’s intended to make them fearful that they will become afraid to speak up.”

We are terrified we are going bankrupt.

On Thursday, the SpaceX founder joined Ramaswamy to write an op-ed describing their role in the new administration.

“The entrenched and ever-growing bureaucracy represents an existential threat to our republic, and politicians have abetted it for too long,” they wrote. “That’s why we’re doing things differently. We are entrepreneurs, not politicians. We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees. Unlike government commissions or advisory committees, we won’t just write reports or cut ribbons. We’ll cut costs.”

They’re missing the point. These jobs need to be cut.

