President Trump Will Reallocate the IRA

The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned that President-elect Donald Trump is planning to redirect unspent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding to infrastructure spending.

“President Trump will rapidly defeat inflation and bring down all prices by ending the Democrats’ anti-energy crusade, which will cut energy prices in half during his first 12 months in office,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman, told the DCNF in a written statement. “He will also terminate the Green New Scam, rescind all unspent funds from the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’, and redirect them to spending on real infrastructure.”

Biden-Harris are trying to obligate the tens of billions now and spend it on waste, but they might not get to waste all of it.

The IRA, which passed on party-line votes with no Republican support, appropriated nearly $105 billion for “climate” spending.

The Biden-Harris Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) may leave the Trump administration with at least $3.5 billion in unspent IRA funds, including more than $1.5 billion in “environmental justice” grant spending.

They’ve wasted this money while our actual infrastructure is rotting. Environmental justice grants are used to continue the Marxist infiltration begun under Barack Obama.

