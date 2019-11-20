Burger King tries to make the left happy & gets sued

Reuters reported, “Burger King was sued on Monday by a vegan customer who accused the fast-food chain of contaminating its meatless Impossible Whoppers by cooking them on the same grills as its traditional meat burgers.”

“In a proposed class action, Phillip Williams said he bought an Impossible Whopper, a plant-based alternative to Burger King’s regular Whopper, at an Atlanta drive-through, and would not have paid a premium price had he known the cooking would leave it ‘coated in meat by-products.'”

Premium price at Burger King? That’s a stretch.

“The lawsuit filed in Miami federal court seeks damages for all U.S. purchasers of the Impossible Whopper, and an injunction requiring Burger King to ‘plainly disclose’ that Impossible Whoppers and regular burgers are cooked on the same grills.”

He is suing for everyone in the U.S.

Burger King’s website describes the Impossible Burger as “100% Whopper, 0% Beef,” and adds that “for guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request.” There is a disclaimer and other cooking options and Williams did not avail himself of these options. There is no appeasing the left. They always want more and more. They won’t stop, can’t stop, and must control everything and they are always outraged. Chick-fil-A is going to learn the hard way. They all will.